Elgin • 1934-2020
Benjamin “Benji” Luther Hays, 85, of Elgin, died April 27 at his residence. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Known as Benji, he was born June 29, 1934, in La Grande, to Luther and Ellen (Bennett) Hays. He resided in La Grande and Island City and moved to Elgin in 1945. He started school at Greenwood in La Grande and then attended Elgin schools. He married Betty Jean Shafer in 1957.
Benji was employed with the Mt. Emily Lumber in Elgin, then Boise Cascade as a forklift operator and millwright for 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, metal work, camping, farming and riding horses. He received welding certifications, and he was a volunteer fireman for four years.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Betty; children and their spouses, Rick and Linda Hays, Susan Jarrell, and Mike and Ann Hays, all of Elgin; sister, Bertha Stephens of Grangeville, Idaho; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Corky Hays of Elgin; and nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Clarence and Beverly Hays; brother, Oliver Hays; sister and brother-in-law, Beatrice and Larry Shaffer; and brother-in-law, Joe Stephens.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
