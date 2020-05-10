Cove • 1930-2020
Bernadine “Bernie” Curry, 90, of Cove, died May 2 at her residence. At her request, there will not be a service.
Known as Bernie, she was born April 27, 1930, in Logan, Utah, to Clark and Ruby (Fulp) Sharp. She resided in Haines, La Grande and Cove. She attended Cove grade schools and graduated from La Grande High School.
Bernie married Tom Dunbar in April 1948, and they were married until his passing in June 1972. She then married Gene Curry in May 1976, and they were married for 37 years until his passing.
Bernie was employed with General Telephone Company. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, painting and traveling.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, Jeanne and Mike Stitzel of Cove, Wes and Maureen Dunbar of Union, and Cindy Shanks of La Grande; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Curry; first husband, Tom Dunbar; daughter, Gail Hart; and parents, Clark and Ruby Sharp.
