La Grande • 1934-2020
Bernice M. Webster, 85, of La Grande, died April 21 after a short battle with cancer. There will be a celebration of Bernice’s life when her friends and relatives are once again able to gather.
Bernice was born Oct. 30, 1934, to James and Evelyn (Jones) Hagey. After the death of her father when she was 2, she and her brother were raised by their mother and grandmother, Bernice (Comstock) Jones, whom she was named after. When Bernice was 8, her mother remarried, and she was raised by both her mother and her stepfather, Floyd Hagey.
Bernice began elementary school in Huntington before moving to La Grande in 1942, where she attended Ackerman Grade School. She graduated from La Grande High School in 1952. She was married to Gary Webster for 55 years.
Bernice was a farmer’s wife and worked part time at the Sew Chic (Linda’s and later Claudson’s) for 30 years. But above all, she was a stay-at-home, full-time mother to her two daughters.
Surviving relatives include her daughters, Vicky Brogoitti and husband, Pat, of La Grande and Stacy Webster of La Grande; brother, Larry Howard of Woodburn; two grandsons and one granddaughter; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Webster; and her father, mother and stepfather.
