Betty Irene Bronson (nee Hayes), age 87, of Emmett, ID, formerly of Union, OR, passed away January 4, 2022. A funeral service will be held at the Union Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 2 p.m.
She was born in Vinita, Oklahoma, to Alvie Martin Hayes and Jessie Mae Hayes (nee Dow). Due to the Dust Bowl, her family moved several times before settling in Oregon where Betty graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1952. That same year, she married Kenneth Howard McDonald and together they had three children: John Lawrence, Kevin Martin, and Kara DeeDawn McDonald. On May 11, 1963, Betty married William (Bill) Everett Bronson, gained two more children, Toni Lee Bronson and Robert M. Bronson, and had two more sons: Erin William Bronson and Andrew Joseph Bronson.
Together, Betty and Bill raised their children in Warrenton, Oregon, then moved to Union, Oregon, where they lived for 27 years until Bill’s death in 2013. They were happily married 50 years. In 2021, Betty moved to Emmett, Idaho, to be nearer to her son Erin and his family.
During her life, Betty worked as a waitress and bookkeeper, participated as a member of the Union City Council, and volunteered as a cook for the Senior Meals program. A lifetime lover of the Arts, Betty was an excellent painter, who enjoyed crafting, gardening, and dancing. She spent many years as an active participant in the Pastorius Scandinavian dancing while on the Oregon coast. Additionally, as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Betty served two missions: one in the Philippines and one in the Family History Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, assisting in the work of eternal families. She held numerous other volunteer positions with the church as well, but her favorite was teaching the children’s lessons.
She was a strong, determined, and active woman who is survived by her seven children, 18 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brother, Devoyd Hayes. and sister, Oma Jean Swartwood (nee Hayes).
Betty will be dearly missed, but always remembered.
The family would like to thank the wonderful help and care given by Hospice of St. Alphonsus Hospital. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her name to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Union Ward or churchofjesuschrist.org/donations.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.