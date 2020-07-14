1924-2020 • La Grande
Betty Jonita Gulzow, 95, of La Grande, died July 11. A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. July 17 at the Island City Cemetery. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center.
Betty was born Nov. 12, 1924, in La Grande, to John and Bessie (Hoffman) Bunten. She spent her first years on Cabbage Hill and attended a one-room schoolhouse in her early grades. Her family then moved to the Island City area and she attended a one-room schoolhouse on Red Pepper Lane. She didn’t finish her schooling past the eighth grade because she needed to work to help the family.
On March 5, 1941, Betty married Bob Gulzow on March 5 in Weiser, Idaho. They were married 60 years before his death in 2002. Betty and Bob were longtime farmers in the Grande Ronde
Valley. They enjoyed traveling in various countries and going south for many years. They spent several years living on the Coast and then Salem, where Bob passed away.
Betty enjoyed gardening, restoring old furniture, cooking and traveling. She was a 4H leader and crew boss for Del Monte. She and Bob were longtime members of the First Christian Church and the Good Sam Club.
Surviving relatives include her children, Karval Watts of Salem, Mike Gulzow and wife, Jackie,
of La Grande, and Sandra Gulzow of Salem; sister, Janie Bates of Casper, Wyoming; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob Gulzow; sister, Juanita Cross; brothers, Bill, Raymond, Leroy, Vernon and Fred Bunten; and grandson, Kevin Wilson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, 901 Penn Ave., La Grande 97850.
Online condolences may be left at www.danielsknopp.com.
