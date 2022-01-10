Betty Olive Trump, 98, of Elgin, OR, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021. A Celebration of Life and dinner will be held in her honor on Wednesday, January 12, at 2 p.m. at the Elgin Stampede Grounds.
Betty was born on December 11, 1923, in La Grande, OR, to Richard Lane and Blanche Combes. She lived and attended grade school in Summerville, Sumpter, Union, John Day, La Grande, Baker, and finished her schooling in Elgin. She was married to James E. (Pete) Trump on January 17, 1941. They were married for 66 years.
Betty worked at a variety of places including Bob’s Empire Market, the Stella Mayfield Elementary cafeteria, the La Grande Livestock Sale Yard, and as an assistant Brand Inspector Clerk. Betty was a Grand Marshall for the Elgin Stampede in 1989. She was inducted as a Legend of the Elgin Stampede in 2011, the first year they held the inductions. Betty was a member of the Stampede Organization since the second year it was founded. She was also a 25+ year member of the Pythian Sisters. Betty was also a member of the Blue Mountain Quilters Society and the Union County Historical Society.
Betty enjoyed traveling to Utah with a group of women every year for a painting retreat. After retirement, Betty and Pete spent a month each year enjoying the beaches of Mexico. She was an avid quilter and gardener. Betty loved spending time with her family, tending to her chickens, and ice cream.
Betty is survived by her children, Linda Moore of Elgin, Judie Stark (Bill) of Hermiston, and Bill Trump of Kelso, Washington; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Blanche; her father, Richard; her sisters, Alma Comstock and Neomia Terry; her brother, Maurice Lane; her husband, Pete; and her great-grandson, Payton Steinbeck.
If you would like to make donations in Betty’s honor, please send them to the Elgin Stampede Organization for the new building fund, PO Box 397, Elgin, OR 97827.
