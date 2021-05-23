1924-2021 • La Grande
Betty Verle Alam, 96, of La Grande, died May 18, 2021, at her home. A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. June 5 at Grandview Cemetery. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Betty was born Nov. 4, 1924, in Silverton to Arthur B. and Hallie D. (George) Williams. She graduated from Silverton High School. She worked as a private secretary to Spud Olson at CP National/OTEC for many years. On Feb. 7, 1977, she married George Alam in St. Anthony, Idaho.
Betty loved crocheting, tatting, knitting and sewing. She enjoyed the outdoors, four-wheeling and snowmobiling.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, John and Kim Satterlee of Anacortes, Washington, and Karen and Dennis Fenn of La Grande; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband and one brother.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart ‘n Home Hospice, 2104 Cove Ave., Suite A, La Grande 97850.
