1964-2020 • Elgin
Beverly “Bev” Ann Charlton, 55, of Elgin, died Aug. 22 at her residence. At her request, there will not be a service.
Known as Bev, she was born Oct. 12, 1964, in Baker City, to Ira “Slim” Charlton and Harriet Laird. She resided in Union, La Grande and Elgin. She graduated from Union High School.
Bev was employed at Our Place, The Smokehouse, Golden Crown, Best Western and Jensen’s Tree Service. She enjoyed yard sales, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her significant other of 38 years, Craig Howard of Elgin; children and their spouses, Bradley and Raechel Charlton of Bend, Cassie and Robby Thompson of Elgin, Brandy and Ken Roshon of Weston, and Rebecca Howard of La Grande; sisters and brothers-in-law, Laura and Ken Scott of Anderson, California, Sheri Cooper of Anderson, California, Debra and Rich Keltz of La Grande, and JoAnn and Robert Bunch of Salem; brothers, Ira “Buzz” Charlton and Randy Charlton, both of La Grande; six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Harriet; daughter, Kim Eldridge; and aunt and uncle, Helen and Del Laird.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
