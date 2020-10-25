1948-2020 • La Grande
Beverly Ann Long Penz, 72, of La Grande, died Oct. 20 at a local care facility from pancreatic cancer. Due to COVID-19, a memorial ceremony will be held in the future.
Beverly, also known as Bev, was born Aug. 9, 1948, in Chicago. She was a graduate of Immaculata High School and held degrees from both the University of Illinois in Champaign and in Chicago. While working in the Department of Research and Development in Chicago’s City Hall in the 1970s, she met her future husband of many years, Cyril Saxonberg. Together, like frontiersmen, in 1979 they left their urban roots and moved to Oregon.
Beverly attended the University of Oregon Law School and obtained a doctor of jurisprudence degree. In 1986, she began her law career in Union County, where she worked as a deputy district attorney and later as a defense attorney in private practice until her retirement in 2001.
Nobody could spin a yarn like Beverly, who delighted in talking about her dogs, friends, books, genealogy research and all things Chicago. Before being sidelined by a knee injury, she was an avid tennis player, runner and softball player. Her other hobbies included playing the banjo, gardening and canning homegrown fruits and vegetables. She was fortunate to have many dear friends, including Janet, Brittany, and David Pryce who cared for her throughout her devastating illness.
Surviving relatives include her stepson, Steven Saxonberg of Prague Czech Republic; stepdaughter, Diane Boles of Madison, Wisconsin; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cyril, and her parents and brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grande Ronde Hospital Home Health and Hospice, P.O. Box 3290, La Grande 97850, or the Blue Mountain Humane Association, 3212 Highway 30, La Grande 97850.
