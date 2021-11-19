Beverly Joan Bushman, 91, of La Grande, died Nov. 17, 2021, at a local care facility.
A graveside service will be held Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery. Casual dress is preferred by the family. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Nicknamed Bev, Beverly was born Sept. 22, 1930, in Weiser, Idaho, to Ira Graybeal and Iola (Anderson) Graybeal. She attended school in Elgin, where she was the captain of the volleyball team.
Beverly worked at the Liberty Theatre in La Grande, where she met her future husband, Leroy V. Bushman. They were married on June 24, 1947. They traveled with Leroy’s employer, Union Pacific Railroad, all over the Pacific Northwest early in their marriage and resided several years in Gibbon before settling in Perry.
Beverly was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed making beaded jewelry, scrapbooking and arranging flowers for weddings. She loved gardening and cross-pollinating irises to develop new color variations.
Survivors include her husband, Leroy; children and their spouses, Julie and Dale Alexander of Pendleton, Jeffrey and Lisa Bushman of Summerville, and Steven and Brandy Bushman of La Grande; sister, Karen MacWilliams of Hillsboro; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Lee “Bud” Smith of Hillsboro; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Lora Anne; daughter, Diana Malone; brother, Melvin Kerr; and stepfather, John Kerr.
