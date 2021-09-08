Beverly Ramona Kleng, 92, of La Grande, died Sept. 4, 2021. A graveside service and dedication of her grave will be held Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Hillcrest Cemetery. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Beverly was born March 9, 1929, in Hood River, to Elvin Carman and Virginia (Davenport) Carman. She was the oldest of 14 siblings. Beverly and her family moved to La Grande, where she attended school. She was a majorette in high school and graduated with the La Grande High School Class of 1947. In her younger years she was a lifeguard at Pinecone and was a usher for the Liberty and Granada theatres.
On June 9, 1947, Beverly married Louis Kleng in Boise. They had two daughters: Linda and Sherry. The family lived in Boise for six years before returning to Perry, and later to La Grande. Beverly worked as a bookkeeper/accountant for several businesses in town before attending beauty school and becoming the owner and operator of Beauty Lanes, next to the bowling alley. She and Louie also owned Klengs House of Ceramics, where she was a certified instructor.
Beverly was a member of the third ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for several years but most recently was active in the second ward. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, the Red Hat Society and Delta Epsilon. She also volunteered at the Family History Center and Oregon State parks. Most recently she worked as a Pink Lady at Grande Ronde Hospital, where she managed the hospital gift shop and worked the front desk. This brought her much pride and joy.
Beverly enjoyed ceramics, boating, snowmobiling, bowling, baking her grandkids’ favorite treats and spending time with her family.
Surviving relatives include her daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Dave Crouch of La Grande and Sherry and Rick Hagen of Baker City; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; siblings and their spouses, Joyce and Mack Smith, Kathy Gilbert, Gary and Jan Carman, Donnie Carman and George and Judy Kleng.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elvin and Virginia; husband, Louis Kleng; siblings, Shirley Kleng, Connie Heller, Sharon Sheffield, Ronnie Carman, Paul Carman, Keith Carman, Elvin Carman Jr., and Emory Carman.
To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Kleng as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.