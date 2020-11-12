1979-2020 • Formerly of La Grande
Billy Lewnes, 41, formerly of La Grande, died Sept. 29 in Portland. His cremated remains are at the St. Matthew Catholic Cemetery in Hillsboro, near his mother’s home.
Billy was born Feb. 25, 1979. He, his mother and his grandparents, Robert and Gracie Jurgensen, lived in La Grande for years, along with multiple cousins, aunts and uncles. Billy’s death was untimely and sudden and he is greatly missed by his family.
Surviving relatives include his son, Kai Henry Wilson; mother, Christine Gregory Haworth; stepfather, David Haworth; and stepbrother, Jacob Haworth.
