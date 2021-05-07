1929-2021 • La Grande
Bob W. Gregory, 92, of La Grande, died May 1, 2021, at his residence. A graveside service will be held May 7 at 2 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery, La Grande. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines. The graveside service will be streamed live for those who cannot attend; go to www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on the “Funeral Videos” button near the bottom of the home page just before 2 p.m.
Bob was born Jan. 19, 1929, in Marysville, California, to Thomas and Sylvia (Lewis) Gregory. He resided in San Diego and San Francisco, California, and in Corvallis, Molalla and La Grande. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Bon Homme Richard and the USS Ozbourn.
Bob attended what is now Eastern Oregon University, Oregon State University and Washington State University. He married Helen Elizabeth McDonald.
Bob was employed with La Grande High School as a math and computer teacher. He later was a math professor at Eastern Oregon University. He is honored in the La Grande High School Hall of Fame and was a two-time Elk of the Year.
Bob enjoyed reading, traveling, puzzles, music and spending time with family. He was a member of the La Grande Elks Lodge, Lions and Phi Beta Kappa.
Surviving relatives include his son, Michael Gregory and wife, Sally, of La Grande; daughter, Cheryl Gregory-Miles and husband, Ron, of La Grande; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; parents, Theo and Sylvia; and brother, Lynn Gregory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make-a-Wish Oregon, 5901 S. Macadam Ave., Suite 200, Portland 97239 or the OHSU Casey Eye Institute, 3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Road, Portland 97239-3098.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
