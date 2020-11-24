Bonnie Ackley obit photo

1937-2020 • La Grande

Bonnie Belle Ackley, 83, of La Grande, died Nov. 17 at Grande Ronde Hospital. At her request there will not be a service.

Bonnie was born May 10, 1937, in Dallas, to Alexander “Harper” and Mary (Muller) Venters. She resided in Prineville and La Grande. Bonnie graduated from Crook County High School. She married Melvin Ackley and they divorced 17 years later.

Bonnie was employed with Bi-Mart. She was a member of the All Northwest Choir in 1955 and enjoyed camping and the ocean.

Surviving relatives include her children, Bryan Ackley of La Grande and Darla Meyers and partner, Chris, of Albany; brother and sister-in-law, Charlie and Cathy Venters of Prineville; and four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harper and Mary, and sister, Barbara Patton.

