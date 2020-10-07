2000-2020 • Elgin
Brandon Blake Howes, 20, of Elgin, died Sept. 4 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington.
Brandon was born March 15, 2000, in Baker City, to Stephen Howes and Tia Baxter. He was raised in Elgin and graduated from Elgin High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball. He was very active in FBLA and earned many state awards.
Brandon was a construction laborer and full-time college student at Eastern Oregon University after transferring from Walla Walla Community College, where he was on the WWCC men’s basketball team.
An avid hunter and fisherman, Brandon spent his time off outdoors. He enjoyed motocross riding, hiking, camping, watersports and mountain biking. He was a role model for younger kids and coached youth athletics. Above all, he was very family- and friend-oriented and put others’ needs in front of his own.
Survivors include his parents, Stephen and Tia Howes; brother, Stephen Howes of La Grande; sister, Morgan Howes of Burns; grandparents, Farel and Linda Baxter of Baker City; fiancée, Karli Bedard of La Grande; aunts and uncles, James and Karen Bradshaw of Los Angeles, California, Jeremy and Jodeen Howes of Mission Viejo, California, Michael and Tracy Howes of Mission Viejo, California, Brent and Chris Baxter of Nampa, Idaho, and Tyson Baxter of Fruitland, Idaho; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Peter Alan Howes, and grandmother, Barbra Ann Howes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.