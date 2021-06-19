Brenda (Bernhardt) Bomberger obit photo

1958-2021

La Grande

Brenda A. Bomberger, 63, of La Grande, died June 1, 2021, at her home. A funeral service was held June 5 at Faith Lutheran Church in La Grande.

Brenda was born Jan. 21, 1958, in La Grande, to John and Edna (Burress) Bernhardt. She resided in La Grande, Island City, Union and Wallowa. She attended Ackerman Grade School, La Grande Middle School and La Grande High School. As a young adult, she swam competitively and spent two years as an exchange student in Japan, sparking a lifelong love of Japanese culture. She graduated with a bachelor of science in education from Eastern Oregon University.

Brenda was a devoted wife to Kent A. Bomberger, her high school sweetheart and husband of 42 years, and the loving mother of four children, whom she homeschooled from kindergarten through high school. She taught Latin at Providence Academy in Lostine and played bassoon with the Wallowa Valley Orchestra. She read voraciously and also loved gardening, spinning wool and other traditional household crafts. She was a strong Christian throughout her life and an active member of Faith Lutheran Church for more than four decades.

Surviving relatives include her husband, Kent Bomberger; children and their spouses, Kenneth J. and Rachel Bomberger of Norfolk, Virginia., Konrad H. Bomberger of Goldendale, Washington, Sarah E.L. and Michael Bittick of La Grande, and Crista A.M. and Brenton Hardy of Wallowa; brother, and sister-in-law,Thomas H. and Shellly Bernhardt; 13 grandchildren; and nine nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edna Bernhardt.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Bomberger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.