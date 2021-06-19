1958-2021
La Grande
Brenda A. Bomberger, 63, of La Grande, died June 1, 2021, at her home. A funeral service was held June 5 at Faith Lutheran Church in La Grande.
Brenda was born Jan. 21, 1958, in La Grande, to John and Edna (Burress) Bernhardt. She resided in La Grande, Island City, Union and Wallowa. She attended Ackerman Grade School, La Grande Middle School and La Grande High School. As a young adult, she swam competitively and spent two years as an exchange student in Japan, sparking a lifelong love of Japanese culture. She graduated with a bachelor of science in education from Eastern Oregon University.
Brenda was a devoted wife to Kent A. Bomberger, her high school sweetheart and husband of 42 years, and the loving mother of four children, whom she homeschooled from kindergarten through high school. She taught Latin at Providence Academy in Lostine and played bassoon with the Wallowa Valley Orchestra. She read voraciously and also loved gardening, spinning wool and other traditional household crafts. She was a strong Christian throughout her life and an active member of Faith Lutheran Church for more than four decades.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Kent Bomberger; children and their spouses, Kenneth J. and Rachel Bomberger of Norfolk, Virginia., Konrad H. Bomberger of Goldendale, Washington, Sarah E.L. and Michael Bittick of La Grande, and Crista A.M. and Brenton Hardy of Wallowa; brother, and sister-in-law,Thomas H. and Shellly Bernhardt; 13 grandchildren; and nine nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edna Bernhardt.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
