1969-2020 • La Grande
Brian Dean Osborn, 51, of La Grande, died Aug. 24 at Grande Ronde Hospital. At his request, there will not be a service.
Brian was born July 15, 1969, in Lancaster, California, to Robert and Cheryl (Kuebler) Osborn. He resided in Richland and La Grande. Brian loved to cook and attended culinary school.
Brian was a stay-at-home papa, loving father and grandfather who enjoyed every moment with his children. He also operated a doggie day care with his two beloved dogs, Bear and Pixi. Brian enjoyed fishing, camping, gold mining, four-wheeling, cutting wood, spending time with family and picking mushrooms.
Survivors include his fiancée, Veronica Schuening; children and their partners, Robert and Kayla Osborn of Baker City, Tonya Knight and Don Pratt of La Grande, and Darlynn Schuening and Matt Hawkins of La Grande; sisters, Wendy Phillips and husband, David, of Union, Cheryi Osborn of Virginia, and Jen Osborn of Oregon; three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Cheryl, and grandparents.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
