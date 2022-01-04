September 19, 1938 - December 23, 2021
Brian Rodney Spencer, 83, of La Grande, passed away on December 23, 2021. A Rosary with a Funeral Mass immediately following begins at 1 p.m. on January 6, 2021, at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in La Grande, Oregon. Burial will be on Friday, January 7, at 1 p.m. at the Burns Cemetery in Burns, Oregon.
Brian was born September 19, 1938, to Warren and Thelma Spencer in Baker City, Oregon, and was the oldest of seven children. He married Catherine Diane O’Toole Spencer September 2, 1989, and they were married for 32 years.
Brian attended St. Francis Academy in Baker City, Oregon; Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington; and Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he received his Doctorate of Dentistry. After graduating from Marquette, he enlisted in the Navy and became a proud member of the Sea Bees and served in Vietnam. At the conclusion of his service in the Navy he moved to La Grande, Oregon, and established a dental practice that he operated until his retirement in 2012.
Brian was an active member of the Catholic Church and a strong supporter of his community belonging to many community organizations, and he especially enjoyed supporting area youth at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter, taking joy in the many hunting trips with his son, Brian. Spending time experiencing the natural beauty of the surrounding area was something that gave him both peace and joy. He was a generous and kind man, always willing to help with most any project or to those needing a helping hand. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and lifelong friend to many and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, truly looking forward to any opportunity to spend time with those he loved, creating much laughter as the prankster of the party. In retirement, he turned his talents to jewelry making, creating beautiful one-of-a-kind pieces for family and friends.
Brian is survived by his wife, Catherine (Katy); six children, Brian (WA), Kathleen, Molly and Bridget (OR), Laura and Michelle (ID); his sisters, Suzy, Cheryl, Jan, Celeste, and Kim; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gregory.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that remembrances be made in the form of a donation to Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1002 L Avenue, La Grande, OR 97850, and The Eastern Oregon Livestock Foundation, PO Box 3230, La Grande, OR 97850.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
