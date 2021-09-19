Brian Timothy “Tim” McManus, 62, of La Grande, died Sept. 7, 2021, at his home after a short battle with cancer. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at Hillcrest East Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the La GrandeFirst Baptist Church. For those who cannot attend, the service will be streamed live at www.lagrandefbc.org. Whether in attendance or not, the family asks that you send them your funniest memory of Tim. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Known as Tim, he was born July 6, 1959, in La Grande, to Claire McManus and Lola Mae (Rogers) McManus. He attended La Grande schools, graduating with the class of 1977. He later graduated from Multnomah School of the Bible with a bachelor’s degree in biblical education.
On Nov. 17, 1984, Tim married Laura Cronk in Portland. They lived in Portland for five years before moving to La Grande, where Tim became the third-generation owner of McManus Builders LLC, which was started in 1923.
A member of the La Grande First Baptist Church, Tim joyfully served as an elder and wherever he was needed. He was on the Camp Elkanah Advisory Committee and had fun volunteering on projects at camp. He belonged to the Rusty Wheels Car Club and enjoyed classic car restoration and often could be seen driving his Studebaker. He loved carpentry, fixing things and helping people. He also enjoyed reading, history and practical jokes.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Laura McManus of La Grande; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and David Grunert of Annapolis, Maryland; 12 nieces and nephews; and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Patrick McManus.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Camp Elkanah scholarship fund, P.O. Box 150, La Grande 97850. Camp Elkanah was a special place to Tim, where he came to know his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
