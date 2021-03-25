1936-2021 • Formerly of Union and Wallowa counties
Bruce Gene Arbogast, 85, of Wasco and formerly of Union and Wallowa counties, died March 15 in The Dalles. A graveside service will be held April 10 at 11 a.m. at the Cove Cemetery, followed by a reception at the Cove Sportsman Club.
Bruce was born March 6, 1936, in Union, to Frank and Doris Arbogast. His father grew up in Ritter, and his mother was from West Virginia. Bruce graduated from Union High School in 1955 and served in the U.S. Army.
Bruce owned a logging business based out of Wallowa. After 30 years of logging, he retired to Elgin. His most recent residence was in Wasco.
Bruce enjoyed fishing, hunting and being in the mountains.
Surviving relatives include his daughter, Shelly Bird; son, Bruce James “B.J.” Arbogast; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Doris Arbogast, and brother, Ron, Arbogast.
