Formerly of La Grande • 1950-2020
Bruce Hepburn, 69, formerly of La Grande, died May 6 from complications of Parkinson’s disease. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Bruce was born June 12, 1950, in Portland, to Don and Ruby Hepburn. The family moved to La Grande in the fall of 1954. Bruce attended Ackerman Elementary School and graduated from La Grande High School in 1968 and what is now Eastern Oregon University in 1973.
For many years, Bruce worked as a railroad engineer for Union Pacific Railroad in Portland. He retired in 2003.
Bruce enjoyed sports cars and owned several of his own over the years. He also enjoyed electric trains and for the last few years of his life always set up and ran the Christmas train at his assisted living facility.
Surviving relatives include his sister, Mary Prescott; niece, Emily Braman; nephews, Brad Schatzel and Tom Prescott; and several cousins.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at autumn-funerals-cremation.com.
