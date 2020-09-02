1920-2020 • La Grande
Camille Palmer Hawkins, 99, of La Grande, died Aug. 29 at a local care facility. A graveside service will be held Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend (go to www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on “Funeral Videos” near the bottom of the home page just before 11 a.m.). There will not be a public viewing.
Camille was born Sept. 2, 1920, in Raymond, Alberta, Canada, to Asael and Maydell (Cazier) Palmer. She was the second of four children.
Camille met her husband of almost 80 years, William “Bill” B. Hawkins, when they were introduced by Clifford Westenskow in the library at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on April 7, 1941, and both graduated from BYU later that spring with a bachelor’s degree. Camille received a master’s degree in foods and nutrition from Oregon State University in 1945.
Bill and Camille lived in La Grande and Portland before Bill joined the State Department in the mid-1950s, after which they traveled the world while serving in the U.S. embassies in Germany, Lebanon and Iran. They returned from Iran in late 1959 to farm near Hot Lake for the next 60 years. They have three children: Byron, John and Claire.
Camille was an active, lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She taught school in Cove and La Grande and consulted on nutrition at Hot Lake when it functioned as a nursing home and at La Grande Post Acute Rehab. She was active in community and civic activities, serving on the State of Oregon Citizen Review Board and the Union County Commission on Children and Families. She was president of the University Women’s Club and a member of Great Decisions.
Camille helped promote women in their education and their quest to run for office, actively campaigning for women and issues in Union County. She received honors from the state of Oregon for her work with women and children, and was the 1990 Union County Chamber of Commerce Woman of the Year and the 2017 Agricultural Woman of the Year.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Bill Hawkins; sister, Aileen Smith; children and their spouses, Byron and Norma, John and Carol Lee, and Claire and Mike Averett; and 12 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Asael and Maydell Palmer, and brothers Delbert and Byron Palmer.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
