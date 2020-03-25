Cove • 1946-2020
Carl Robert Seelhoff, 73, of Cove, died March 16 at Grande Ronde Hospital. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time.
Carl, nicknamed “Butch,” was born Sept. 23, 1946, in Hart, Michigan, to Carl N. and Margaret (Roberts) Seelhoff. He was raised in Michigan, graduated from Meridian High School, and married Joanne Boulis in 1964.
Carl’s military service included the U.S. Navy, two tours in Vietnam, and the U.S. Marine Corps. He earned National Defense and Good Conduct ribbons, a Presidential Unit Citation and Vietnam Service and Vietnam Campaign awards.
Carl obtained a degree in political science from Idaho State University and worked at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory. His career continued at AMI Semiconductors, Hughes Aircraft, Lattice Materials, Montana Job Service, Osprey Driftboats and NxEdge.
Carl’s greater calling was serving as a chaplain in Eastern Idaho for 10 years, participating in the Chuck Colson Prison Fellowship ministries, conducting theological studies and discipleship training and serving as pastor of Grace Community Lutheran Church with houses of worship in Cove, Union and Island City, where he faithfully served until his passing.
Carl was a skilled craftsman and home renovator. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, golf, hunting and politics. He was a fan of the UofM Wolverines and Boston Red Sox and honored the National Anthem.
Carl was a husband, father, brother, grandpa, teacher and friend. He was an outspoken conversationalist and a respectful, fun-loving and intentional person, especially with his grandchildren. He loved his wife, his family, his congregation and his beloved Australian shepherd, Gunny. And, most of all, he loved God.
Carl battled his cancer diagnosis and treatment as a soldier, wearing the full armor of God with Jesus as his commander.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Joanne (Boulis) Seelhoff of Cove; children and their spouses, Kimberly and Kelly Hirning of Pocatello, Idaho, Lisa and Jared Heaslet of Parker, Colorado, Carl Timothy and Mary Seelhoff of Vista, California, and Joshua and Amy Seelhoff of Snohomish, Washington; 11 grandchildren; sisters and spouses, Jeanne and Ron Mosher of Sanford, Michigan, Priscilla Clementson and Don Baxter of Fort Mohave, Arizona, Dianne Seelhoff of Ludington, Michigan, Elizabeth Seelhoff and Rob Musselman of Midland, Michigan, and Jennifer and Patrick Curry of Freeland, Michigan; brothers, Jesse Meissner of Essexville, Michigan, and Larry Meissner and wife, Amy, of Midland, Michigan; stepmother, Judy Getgood of Freeland, Michigan; aunt, Lenore Westrate of Hart, Michigan; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his in-laws, Glen and Libby Boulis, Ron Boulis, and Joyce (Boulis) Sinclair and Bob Sinclair.
Memorial contributions may be made to any veterans organization or cancer research charity.
