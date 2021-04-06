1972-2021 • Elgin
Carol Louise Buckley, 49, of Elgin, died March 30. A graveside service was held April 6 at the Summerville Cemetery.
Carol was born March 29, 1972, in Roanoke, Virginia, to Ronald and Jane (Shupe) McDermitt. She attended Mount Pleasant Elementary School and William Byrd Junior High and High schools. She was married to Russell Buckley for 16 years.
Carol was a day care provider for many children. Her devotion to her family and firm belief in God supported her throughout her life. Carol was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved being with her family and all her day care children.
Devoted friends Nancy and Harry Karnes and Bev and Gary Limbaugh were like family to her.
Carol was awarded Young Woman of the Year for Elgin and was involved with the Community Network Budget Committee for the City of Elgin. She enjoyed being a ticket agent at the Elgin Opera House.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Russell; children, Aaron Burnell, Cameron Buckley, Brandon Buckley, Andrew Buckley and Anna Buckley; mother, Sandra Ousley; brother, Doug; sister and brother-in-law, Mechelle and Travis Trainer; aunt, Alva Reed; uncle, William “Bill” Hoover; and nephew, Justin Ousley.
She was preceded in death by her father, Barry Ousley Sr.; son, Jack Burnell; and sister, Melissa McDermitt.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
