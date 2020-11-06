1955-2020 • La Grande
Carol V. Wimer, 65, of La Grande, died Oct. 29. A private family memorial will be arranged at a later date.
Carol was born Sept. 21, 1955, in Santa Monica, California, to Philip and Leona Adamson. The family moved to Idaho in 1959 and they made their home in Twin Falls. Carol lived in Twin Falls and Boise, Idaho, and resided in La Grande for the last 17 years of her life.
Carol’s marriage to Charles Brannon in 1973 and to Myron Ulrich in 1982 ended in divorce. In 2002, she married George Wimer, and although they were divorced at the time of her death, he remained her constant companion and was at her side when she died.
Carol was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease as a teenager. Despite this debilitating condition she wanted to live life to the fullest. She loved spending time in the outdoors, traveling and photography. She was a natural beauty and had a brief modeling career.
Carol had many jobs in her life and always took pride in her work, but as her Crohn’s disease advanced, she was forced into early retirement. In her later years she found a renewal of faith in the Lord.
Surviving relatives include her sister, Janice Techick; daughters, Jennifer Sue Brannon and Autumn Ulrich; son, Cole Ulrich; and one grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Philip Adamson Jr. and Marie Adamson; and granddaughter, Jessica Brookband.
