1936-2020 • La Grande
Caroline “Carrie” Hall, 83, of La Grande, died March 23 at Grande Ronde Retirement Residence. She was interred April 1 at Grandview Cemetery in La Grande.
Known as Carrie, she was born Nov. 29, 1936, in Boise, Idaho, to Earl Warren and Hazel (Porter) Dillon. She attended Nyssa High School. After high school, she was enrolled at Boise Junior College and what is now Eastern Oregon University and became an elementary teacher in Eastern Oregon schools.
On June 24, 1964, Carrie married Orel Vern Hall in Nyssa. They eventually went their separate ways.
Carrie enjoyed gardening, bowling, reading and taking walks.
Surviving relatives include her brother, George Dillon, and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy and Bob Elmore of Boise and Hazel and Earl Anderson of Shaker Heights, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Hazel Dillon, and brother, John E. Dillon.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice in care of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City 97814.
To light a candle for Carrie or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.grayswestco.com.
