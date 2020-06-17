1935-2020 • Summerville
Carrel Richard Hurst, 84, of Summerville, died June 12. A private interment will take place at the Summerille Cemetery.
Carrel was born Dec. 20, 1935, in King Hill, Idaho, to Carrel and Lois Hurst. He resided in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, where he attended high school. He joined the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Irwin before being deployed to Korea.
Carrel married Esther Birks on Nov. 10, 1955. They lived in Bonners Ferry for several years before moving to Morgan Hill, California, where Carrel worked for Ford Motors Corp. as a line foreman.
In 1970, he and his family moved to Elgin and later to Summerville. Carrel worked for Boise Cascade particle board plant in La Grande before purchasing the Elgin Texaco Station, which he ran with his family. After a few years, he sold the station and went to work for Fleetwood Travel Trailers in Island City for several years until suffering a debilitating illness. He then worked for Northwood Travel Trailers and went on to take courses at the local college to learn AutoCAD, a commercial computer-aided design and drafting software application, and worked at Nash before completely retiring.
Carrel always loved figuring out how to make things run more efficiently and was a true problem solver. He loved to hunt and fish and planted a garden every year. He was quick witted and would send you a glance with a smirk after his comment, just to make sure you got it. Carrel was a strong independent man and loved his wife and family very much.
Surviving relatives include his sons and daughters-in-law, Curtis and Lillie Hurst of Summerville, Gene and Kathleen Hurst of Eagle, Idaho, and Greg and Shuree Hurst of Pullman, Washington; daughter and son-in-law, Lanna and Andy Dollar of Kennewick, Washington; 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Esther Hurst; daughter, Sherry Moosman; parents, Carrel and Lois Hurst; and siblings, Valda Shierling and Sid Hurst.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
