1931-2020 • La Grande
Carsten “Chris” Rodney Christenson, 89, of La Grande, died Nov. 23 at Grande Ronde Hospital. A service is not planned at this time.
Known as Chris, he was born March 2, 1931, in Hamar, North Dakota, to Carl and Anna (Aamodt) Christenson. He resided in Hamar, North Dakota; Tieton, Washington; and Athena, Enterprise, Joseph, Imnaha, Elgin and La Grande. He graduated from Athena High School in 1949.
Chris served in the U.S. Army 1951-1953. He married Myra Dean Young on July 15, 1952.
Chris was a ranch hand, millwright and welder. He traveled to Siberia twice to build sawmills. He was a perfectionist and enjoyed leather crafting, refurbishing buggies, antique engines and woodworking.
Chris helped build the stagecoach for the Elgin Stampede, and he built chariots to race. Chris was a member of the Elgin Stampede and was awarded the Grand Marshal of the Elgin Stampede in 2015. During the Elgin Stampede, he would race the stagecoach and chariots.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Myra; son and spouse, Christen and Nondas of Elgin; brother, Hamlin Christenson of Tacoma, Washington; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and six nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Anna; sisters, Mary Ellis and Alvina Miller; and brothers, Sever Christenson, Gilbert Christenson and Elmer Christenson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson’s Association, P.O. Box 61420. Staten Island, NY 10306 or www.apdaparkinson.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
