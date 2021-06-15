1953-2021
La Grande
Catherine Anne Peters, 68, of La Grande, died May 22, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held June 25 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in La Grande. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery.
Catherine was born Feb. 18, 1953, in Reedsport, to Bolin and Peggy Morris. She attended junior high and high school in La Grande, graduating in 1971. She married Larry Eugene Peters in October of that year.
Catherine was a preschool teacher for 35 years, starting at Heidi Ho kindergarten in La Grande. During her career she also taught in Tillamook and Hermiston for several years each before returning to La Grande. She officially retired in 2016 but continued to volunteer for several years afterward.
Catherine loved reading to her children, grandchildren and the students at her schools. As a lifelong avid reader, she enjoyed sharing her love of books with others. Catherine also loved spending time outdoors with friends and family. An avid wildflower enthusiast, she greatly enjoyed taking trips with her friends and sisters to find new flowers and birds as well as spending countless hours in her own flower garden.
Catherine was an active member of her church. She also enjoyed ATV riding, camping in the woods and taking her dog for walks around town. Outgoing and social, she could start a conversation with anyone and made new friends everywhere she went.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, Raymond and Jenny Peters of Pendleton, Melanie and Chuck Pinkerton of Salem, Justin and Kara Peters of Enterprise, and Julie and Rich Brainerd of Tillamook; siblings, Elizabeth Robertson, Sharron Hornbeck, David Morris and Judith Morris ;and 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, in 2018 as well as her parents and parents-in-law.
