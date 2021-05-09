1947-2021 • La Grande
Catherine “Cathy” Dee Lindsey, 73, of La Grande, died May 4, 2021, at her home after a courageous battle against ovarian cancer. A funeral service will be held May 14 at 10 a.m. at La Grande Calvary Chapel. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
Known as Cathy, she was born Nov. 22, 1947, in Sanger, California, to Cleo and Margaret (Davis) Lehman. Along with her siblings, Margaret and Bernie, she grew up on the family farms where they raised Thompson seedless grapes and later cotton. She attended Traver Elementary School, where she met her future husband, John, in the seventh grade. They later graduated from Kingsburg High School.
On Nov. 13, 1965, Cathy and John were married in Culver City, California. Their first home was also in Culver City. They later moved to Torrance and Lomita, California, where they raised their children, Danelle and Darin. In 1973 the family moved to La Grande.
Early in their marriage, Cathy and John enjoyed bowling. They danced with the Star Promenaders and clogged with the local clogging club. They rode bikes and walked hand-in-hand all over town up until her illness. The couple attended Calvary Chapel.
Cathy was a stay-at-home mom and day care provider until her children went to middle school. She then graduated from La Grande Business College. She was hired at the Center for Human Development as a bookkeeper and worked there until she retired. She was an active member of the PTA and was a leader for both the Boy and Girl scouts.
Cathy was a wonderful sister and best friend to her younger sister, Margaret. She was an amazing and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving relatives include her husband of 55 years, John Lindsey of La Grande; daughter, Danelle Lindsey of La Grande; son and daughter-in-law, Darin and Melissa Lindsey of Pendleton; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Bill Dunlevy of Ventura, California; sister-in-law, JoAnne Lehman of Apache Junction, Arizona; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleo and Margaret Lehman; brother, Bernie Lehman; nephew, Greg Dunlevy; and in-laws, Doyle and Lela Lindsey.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.