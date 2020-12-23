1942-2020 • La Grande
Catherine J. Victor, 78, of La Grande and formerly of Wallowa, died Dec. 18 at a local care facility. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring in Wallowa. Her ashes will be placed next to her husband’s at the Wallowa Cemetery.
Catherine was born April 1, 1942, in the small community of Fort Crook, Nebraska, just outside of Omaha, to William Jr. and June Cole. Her father was a successful businessman in Omaha, and her mother was a homemaker.
Catherine’s primary education was completed in this small community. Her high school years were split between Omaha and La Grande. Catherine graduated from Bellevue High School in 1961. She moved shortly thereafter to be with her mother in La Grande. In 1962, she met her future husband, John C. Victor, while roller skating. She and John were married in 1963. The young couple moved to Wallowa, and their daughter, Carolyn, was born the following April.
Catherine worked as a homemaker and John logged and owned a small sawmill with his brother Dale and his father, Alva. He later built homes, including the home he and Catherine shared together in Wallowa until his death in 1987.
Catherine was an avid outdoor adventurer and loved to hike. She and John hiked most of the Eagle Cap many times over and fished nearly every lake. They loved to hunt deer and elk. The Wenaha and Minam were their favorite places to hunt. John and Catherine also traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada.
Catherine loved to trap shoot. She was a regular at the Wallowa Gun Club and quite competitive. She shot at the district and state levels and received many awards along the way. Thanks to her dear friend John Duckworth, who helped her with many things as she grew older, she was busy most weekends.
In her later years, Catherine split her time between Wallowa, during the warm summers, and at Lake Havasu, Arizona, in the winter. Gardening, yard work and playing with her cats were always favorite activities around the family home.
In 2007, Catherine became a grandmother, something she relished until her death.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John, and infant son, Johnathon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wallowa Gun Club, 75044 Lower Diamond Lane, Wallowa 97885, or the Wallowa Senior Center, P.O. Box 112, Wallowa 97885.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
