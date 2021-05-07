1929-2021 • Formerly of Union
Cecil Lyle Smith, 91, of Florence and formerly of Union, died Jan. 2, 2021. A graveside service will be held May 15 at 10 a.m. at the Union Cemetery. The family prefers casual dress attire. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
Cecil was born May 2, 1929, in Baker, to Kenny and Ella (Walker) Smith. He had five brothers — Glenn, Nevil, Orley, Marvin and Ken — and one sister, Merle. Cecil graduated from Union High School in 1947. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as an infantryman.
On June 29, 1963, Cecil married Adeline May Huffman. She had three children from her prior marriage: Robert, Stanley and Corena. Cecil and Adeline had two children together: Carrie and Glen.
Cecil worked for the Oregon State Highway from 1949-1955, Valley Sausage Co. from 1955-1972 and Eastern Oregon Meat from 1972-1989. He also had rental houses and ran a small convenience store in Union for many years. Cecil lived the majority of his life in Union, but after retirement he lived for a number of years in Clarkston, Washington, in Twin Falls, Idaho, and in Florence.
Cecil and Adeline enjoyed traveling in their RV and wintering in Arizona in their retirement. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, woodcarving and spending time with family. Cecil had a big sense of humor and a wonderful laugh. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 4060, Union.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.