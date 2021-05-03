1997-2021 • Union
Cecle Rex “Jr.” DeFries, 23, of Union, died April 27 as a result of a motor vehicle accident in Union County. A celebration of his life will be held May 23 at 2 p.m. at the Union High School football field. Casual dress is preferred by the family.
Cecle was born July 17, 1997, in Brighton, Colorado, to Nick DeFries and Addie (Savoie) Hammond. He resided in Union and graduated in 2016 from Union High School, where he participated on the wrestling, football and track teams. Cecle served in the U.S. Army as an Infantry PV2. He proudly received the Army Service Ribbon and National Defense Service Medal.
Cecle was employed as a farmhand. While in high school he was an FFA member, and he loved to weld, show animals and drive tractors. His favorite activities were hunting, fishing, being outdoors and fast driving. He lived like there was no tomorrow.
Cecle was a loving father, son, brother and friend and made an impact on those he met. He played rough and tough but had a kind, caring heart and soul. His daughters brought out the best in him. He loved his mama and his daughters with every ounce of his being.
Surviving relatives include his daughters, Payton and Aurora DeFries of Baker City; mother and partner, Addie and Rick Hammond of Union; father and partner, Nick DeFries and Katie Simmons of Union; siblings, Caitlin DeFries of Union, Jordan DeFries of Union, Tyler DeFries of Union, Levi Hammond of La Grande, Ty Hammond of La Grande, and Hailey Hammond of Union; aunts, Kira Martinez, Shanna Riomondo and Becca Riomondo; uncles, Chris DeFries and wife, Candice, Eddie Savioe and Levi Tatkenhorst; grandmother, Georgeann Savioe; grandparents, Debbie and Ralph Riomondo, Jim and Connie DeFries, and Jerry and Carol Hansen; and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, George Donahou; great-grandmother, Barbara DeFries; and great- grandfathers, Charlie DeFries and Roy Wilkes.
