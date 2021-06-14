1955-2021
La Grande
Chane Le Barnard, 66, of La Grande, died June 2, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. A celebration of life will be held later. The family has made a private Facebook group called “Celebrate Chane” (www.facebook.com/groups/ 803232833 714365) to keep people updated on upcoming services.
Nicknamed “Chain,” Chane was born March 6, 1955, in Hawthorne, California, to W. Tennan and Delilah (Nicely) Barnard. In 1971, he moved to Homedale, Idaho, with his grandparents, followed later by the rest of the family. He graduated from Homedale High School in 1973.
Chane worked as a welder fabricator for Parma Company in Parma and for Dels Flying Service out of Homedale. In 1998, he moved to Orovada, Nevada, and for a short time worked for Kings River Ranch. He met a very special friend, Diane, and they set out as fur trappers together. In 2015, Chane moved to La Grande to be closer to his daughter, stepson and grandchildren.
Chane enjoyed racing, fishing and a good game of pool. For years he competed in pool leagues with Last Chance Saloon in Homedale, and he was a member of Todd’s Pool League in La Grande. His family and friends were very important to him, and as a very outgoing and courageous person he made friends easily. His favorite pal and dog was Buddy, who preceded him in death.
Survivors include his mother, Delilah Barnard, of Wilder, Idaho; daughter, Brandy Larison, of La Grande; stepson, Bill Sharpe, of La Grande; stepdaughter, Tesiea Ann, of Moses Lake, Washington; sister and brother-in-law, Kelly and Tony Burns, of Homedale; brother and sister-in-law, Wes and Donna Barnard, of Homedale; five grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, W. Tennan Barnard; sister, Deonna Aberasturi; and son, Derek Tennan Barnard in 1993.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Firebird Safety Team (call 208-938-8986 or mail to P.O. Box 1398, Eagle, ID 83616) or to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital Neonatal Unit (190 E. Bannock, Boise, ID 83712).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.