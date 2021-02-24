1956-2021 • La Grande
Charity LaNeva Henry, 64, of La Grande, died Feb. 13 in Boise, Idaho, after suffering a brain aneurysm and stroke. A memorial service will be held March 20 at 11 a.m. at the La Grande Church of Christ.
Charity was born Sept. 3, 1956, in Ashland, to Ralph Albert and Charlotte Lavona (Johnson) Wood. She was the youngest of five children and the only daughter. She graduated from Ashland High School in 1974.
After high school, Charity attended Columbia Christian College in Portland, where she began dating Richard Henry of La Grande. Richard and Charity were married Aug. 8, 1975, and settled in La Grande. Richard worked for Union Pacific Railroad as a brakeman and Charity began finding various charitable organizations to help. She spent several years as a coach for the Special Olympics track and field teams and the cross-country skiing team in Union County. She helped out at the La Grande Church of Christ as a Sunday school teacher and was active in the local chapter of the American Diabetes Association.
Richard and Charity shared several passions, but their longest was their involvement with Union County Search and Rescue, joining in 1989. They became Man-Tracker 2 certified, which required hundreds of hours of training and allowed them to teach others the skills they had learned. Charity used her outgoing nature to become a presenter of Lost in the Woods, an in-school training program for children that taught them what to do if they ever became lost. She presented hundreds of times to elementary schools, day camps and church groups over a 15-year period across Northeast Oregon.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Richard Henry of La Grande; son and daughter-in-law, Roy and Larina Henry of La Grande; daughter and son-in-law, Rikki and Chris Martin of Fort Carson, Colorado; three grandchildren; mother, Charlotte Wood of La Grande; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Diana Wood of Dayton, Ohio, James and Maritza Wood of Uvalde, Texas, and Thomas and Malinda Wood of Ashland; five aunts, 18 nieces and nephews, and dozens of cousins; and in-laws, Glen and Verla Henry of La Grande.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Albert Wood, and brother, Timothy Joel Wood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Union County Search and Rescue, 1109 K Ave., La Grande 97850.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.