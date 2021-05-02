1948-2021 • Formerly of La Grande
Charlene Valetta Hall, 72, formerly of La Grande, died April 28 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, Washington. A graveside service will be held May 5 at 1 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery, La Grande.
Charlene was born Sept. 14, 1948, to Harvey and Ida (Sherman) Smith in La Grande. She spent her childhood in La Grande, graduating high school in 1966. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald Eugene “Butch” Hall on Dec. 31, 1966. She was widowed in 2011.
Through their years together Charlene and Don raised two children: Rhonda and Jeff. They had the opportunity to travel and live many different places. Her greatest joy was the time spent with her grandchildren. Charlene’s favorite place to spend time with family and friends was the beach.
Surviving relatives include her children, Rhonda and Jeff; three grandchildren; siblings, Carl and Christine; sisters-in-law, Linda, Jacque and Monaca; and brother-in-law, Jay.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents, Harvey and Ida; and siblings, David, Maxine and Roger.
