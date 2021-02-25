1928-2021 • La Grande
Charles Lindy Ritter, 93, of La Grande, died Feb. 21 at his residence. A funeral service will be held March 2 at 10 a.m. The service will be livestreamed. To view the service, go to www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on the “Funeral Videos” button near the bottom of the page just before 10 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Island City Cemetery, and a lunch will be provided after the service at the American Legion.
Known as Charlie, he was born Feb. 2, 1928, in La Grande, to George and Bertha (Goble) Ritter. He was raised in La Grande and graduated from La Grande High School. On Jan. 8, 1949, in Boise, Idaho, he married his life partner, Dora Ellen Jones. He served in the U.S. Army and reached the rank of master sergeant.
Charlie worked at Boise Cascade as summer help in 1946 then was hired permanently in 1947. He mostly was a forklift driver. He retired on Feb. 28, 1990, after 43 years of service.
Charlie enjoyed hunting and fishing in his early years, some gardening, camping, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, and playing bingo the last 10 years. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family, and Sunday lunch was always at his house for the last several years. He enjoyed playing baseball in his younger years and later played slow pitch on the city league. He was a member of the American Legion and the Eagles Lodge and was a trustee in his early days.
Surviving relatives include his children, Craig Ritter of Milton-Freewater, Jana Shenfield and husband, Randy, of La Grande, and Bob Dalton of Island City; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren with another on the way; and two nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Dora; parents, George and Bertha; sister, Ella Marie Packard; brothers, Don D. “Bud” Ritter, and George E. Ritter; and grandson, John Shenfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 43, P.O. Box 55, La Grande 97850.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
