Chauncey Doty obit photo

1965-2021 • La Grande

Chauncey Edward Doty, 55, of La Grande, died Jan. 31 at his residence. At his request, there will not be a service.

Chauncey was born April 18, 1965, in Richland, Washington, to Robert and Linda (Wineland) Doty. He graduated from high school and attended college for two years.

Chauncey was a devoted and loving husband and father. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, swimming and being outdoors.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Erin; children, Tycie Green, Chauncey Doty Jr., Isaiah R. Doty, Micah A. Doty and Jeremiah R. Doty; parents, Robert and Linda Doty; sister, Tina Doty; brothers, Bob Doty and Eldon Kizer; two grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help with funeral expenses may be made to Erin Doty, 3204 N. Alder St., La Grande 97850.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.

