Cheryl J. Wagoner, 75, of La Grande, died Oct. 18, 2021, at her home. A viewing will be held Nov. 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Loveland Funeral Chapel, La Grande. On Nov. 6, a celebration of her life will begin at 2 p.m., also at Loveland Funeral Chapel, followed by a dinner at her son Trent’s Perry residence, 62173 Lower Perry Loop. Casual dress is preferred by the family.
Cheryl was born Sept. 3, 1946, in Portland, to Royal Haefer and Verna (Smith) Haefer. The oldest of three siblings, she was raised in Union and graduated from Union High School in 1964. She was married and divorced three times. First to Kenny Webb, with whom she had sons Leslie and Darin. Later she married Leo Wagoner, bringing Trent. Her third marriage was to Donald Tyrrell.
Cheryl was a longtime resident of Stanfield, where she operated a day care in her home. She boasted that after the better part of 40 years, between the day care and her son’s friends, she had helped raise half the kids in Stanfield. Unfortunately, a diagnosis of severe rheumatoid arthritis in 1992 forced her to retire.
Cheryl ran a tight ship, but she put her heart and soul into providing a loving home for her boys. She was a wonderful cook. Sunday dinners were a staple in her house, and she lived by the motto “there is always room for one more.”
Cheryl loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed lunches and bingo with her friends at La Grande Senior Apartments. She also loved to travel, especially if it involved the ocean. If a stranger ever sat next to her, she could have their entire life story in 10 minutes.
Survivors include her mother, Verna Hill; brother and sister-in-law, Ferrin and Jean Haefer; sons and daughters-in-law, Les and Paula Webb, Darin Webb, and Trent and Katina Wagoner; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; father, Royal Haefer; and brother, Kevin Haefer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Arthritis Foundation at www.arthritis.org or any charity of choice.
