1936-2021
Formerly of Elgin and La Grande
Cheryl Rae Culley-Stubblefield, 85, formerly of Elgin and La Grande, died July 23, 2021. A service was held July 30 at Restlawn Funeral Home, Salem.
Cheryl was born April 3, 1936, at the family home in Baker, to Floyd Culley and Fern (Pearson) Culley. She was the oldest of three siblings.
Cheryl lived in many small Eastern Oregon towns when she was younger, as her dad traveled and worked with the Sumpter dredge. She was quite the daddy’s girl and still standing to this day is a playhouse in Granite her dad built for her 80 years ago. When she was 13, she contracted polio and was hospitalized for a time in Portland.
Cheryl was a stay-at-home mom. When her children were grown, she had a 20-year career with ODOT.
Cheryl was her children’s greatest cheerleader, confidante and mentor. She gave and loved unconditionally to her entire family. Her unwavering heart is a tapestry with threads permanently woven into all of their lives.
She was diagnosed with Lewy Body dementia in 2014.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her oldest child, Brent Stubblefield, in 2006.
Surviving relatives include her husband of 65 years, Keith; sisters, Jo-Jean Nelson and Jackie Dixon; children and their partners, Tami and Alisa Allen-Stubblefield, Rick and Wendy Stubblefield, and Kimberly Stubblefield and Jason Coulter, seven grandchildren; and 10 grandchildren.
