Christopher Lavern Schwebke, 41, of La Grande, died Dec. 5, 2021, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Christopher was born Sept. 16, 1980, in La Grande, to Marc Schwebke and Anna (McClure) Schwebke. He resided in La Grande, Hood River and Yakima, Washington. He attended grade school in La Grande and middle and high school in Hood River. He married Crystal Dufour.
Christopher was a chef and enjoyed cooking and canning. He also enjoyed woodworking, building things, helping neighbors, picking huckleberries, gardening and target shooting. He was an avid Blazers and Oregon Ducks fan.
Survivors include his wife, Crystal; children, Trenton Schwebke, Skyler Schwebke of La Grande and Brendan Schwebke of North Carolina; parents, Marc and Anna Schwebke of La Grande; brothers, Kruz Schwebke of Klamath Falls and Tracy Schwebke and wife, Valerie, of Pasco, Washington; sister, Maryann Younger and husband, Jeremy, of Springfield; two nieces and four nephews; great-aunts and great-uncles, Jan and Larry Bayliss and Duane and Gay Zander; aunts and uncles, Cinda McClure of Kent, Washington, Jimmie and Lynn McClure of La Grande, and Karen and Greg Balmer of Portland; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jimmie O. McClure; aunt, Ruthie McClure; step-grandfather, Loydd German; grandmother, LaWanna Schwebke; and grandfather, Harold Schwebke.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses in care of Anna Schwebke, P.O. Box 1334, La Grande 97850, or to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program (www.salvationarmynca.org/angeltree).
