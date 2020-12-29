1953-2020 • Cove
Cindy Lou Shanks, 67, of Cove, died Dec. 21 at her residence. At her request, there will not be a service.
Cindy was born June 3, 1953, in Portland, to Charles Thomas and Bernadine (Sharp) Dunbar. She resided in Washington, Alaska, Ohio, New York and Cove, and graduated from Union High School.
Cindy married Michael Leroy Thomas, and the marriage ended in divorce. She later married James Dean Shanks.
Cindy worked for Valdez Alaska City Schools and various medical clinics in Washington state. As a youth, she loved horses and horseback riding with her friends. She enjoyed riding on four-wheelers and side-by-sides, sewing and jigsaw puzzles.
Surviving relatives include her son and daughter-in-law, Coby Charles and Sabrieta Thomas of Palmer, Alaska; sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Mike Stitzel of Cove; brother and sister-in-law, Wes and Maureen Dunbar of Union; two grandchildren; and 14 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Dean Shanks; son, Curtis Thomas; parents, Charles Thomas and Bernadine; and sister, Gail Hart.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
