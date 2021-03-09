1959-2021 • Joseph
Claytie Lorraine “Lori” Greenway, 61, of Joseph, died Jan. 10 at her home. A memorial service will be held March 13 at 3 p.m. at the Enterprise First Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Bollman Funeral Home, Enterprise.
Known as Lori, she was born Dec. 2, 1959, in Pocatello, Idaho, to William and Joy (Thorn) Nickell. The family lived in Joseph when she was a young child and her father was a Wallowa Lake Park ranger.
Lori never forgot this special place. After spending nearly a decade in California and giving birth to four children, in 1985 Lori returned to Wallowa County with then-husband Pat Lynn and their children.
Lori worked more than 30 years for the U.S. Forest Service in engineering and timber and retired at the end of 2019.
On July 17, 1999, Lori married Perry Greenway in Enterprise, followed by an outdoor reception at Wallowa Lake. Together they enjoyed barbecues, frequent family gatherings, walks with their dogs, the mountains, road trips and camping.
Lori loved photography, the outdoors, music and dancing. Over the years she traveled to all ends of the state to watch her grandchildren and their teammates compete in sports. She was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Enterprise.
Lori had a huge heart and her door was always open. She was a thoughtful listener who didn’t judge others. She had a sharp sense of humor and kept those around her laughing with her quick wit and twinkling smile.
After being diagnosed with ocular cancer two years ago and losing an eye, Lori showed her great ability to make lemonades from lemons by sporting an eye patch and creating pirate fun with her family and friends. Lori and Perry made many long treks to Portland for treatment and found time to enjoy the Oregon Coast together. They also took a long road trip with their dogs to visit loved ones last summer.
Though she fought valiantly to the end, treatments proved unsuccessful. Perry remained her faithful caregiver, aided by her children and her brother, Bill Nickell.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Perry Greenway; daughter and son-in-law, Mandy and Joe Nelson of Enterprise; son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Mellissa Lynn of Joseph; sons, Michael Lynn and Patrick James Lynn of Enterprise and Max Greenway of Umatilla; mother, Joy Thorn of Joseph; sisters, Carole Parrish, Debbie Campbell and Lisa Kinkaid; brother, Bill Nickell; seven grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Ray Nickell Sr.; daughter, Tracy Lynn; and brothers, Kevin and Kenny Nickell.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 1520 W. North St., Enterprise 97828.
