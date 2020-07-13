Formerly of La Grande
Clifford LaVerne “Ike” Snell, 85, formerly of La Grande, died July 10 at his home in Dale. Arrangements are by Burns Mortuary, Hermiston.
A graveside service with military honors will be held July 18 at 11 a.m. at the Island City Cemetery. Everyone in attendance must wear a mask.
Known as Ike, he was raised and attended school in La Grande before serving in the U.S. Air Force until his honorable discharge. He married Elizabeth “Betty” Wilson on May 23, 1975, in La Grande. They lived in Hermiston before moving to Dale in 1994.
Ike retired from the Oregon State Highway Department. He was a member of the Elks Club, the Blue Mt. Paint Horse Club and the Over the Hills trail riding club.
An avid hunter, Ike loved the outdoors. He also enjoyed watching sports and, most of all, spending time with his family.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 45 years, Betty Snell; sons, Ron Snell of Bend and Rusty Smith of Prineville; daughters, Denise Lini of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Wendie Rogers of St. Helens; and 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and LaVere Snell; sister, Ilene; sister, Jacky Hiatt; and grandson Kyle Cruz.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Memories of Ike may be shared with his family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
