1933-2020 • La Grande
Clifton Max Jones, 87, of La Grande, died Sept. 10 at Grande Ronde Hospital. At his request, there will not be a service.
Clifton was born Aug. 1, 1933, in Abilene, Texas, to Hima Shelvy Jones and Mary Delner Sanders. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1955. During that time, he was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, China Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
Clifton moved to La Grande in 2006 to be closer to and help his son and family. He instantly fell in love with La Grande, the people and the way of life. The Smokehouse Restaurant was his favorite daily hangout. It was his Cheers.
Clifton was a buddy and a hero to his children. He will be greatly missed.
Surviving relatives include his son, Clifton “Guy” Jones of La Grande, and daughter, Janet Lawerance of Birnamwood, Wisconsin.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
