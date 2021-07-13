2001-2021
Conner Joseph Seale, 20, of Union, died July 9, 2021. A celebration of his life will be held July 16 at 2 p.m. at the J House, 1001 Second St., La Grande. Casual dress is preferred by the family.
Conner was born May 1, 2001, in Eugene, to Joseph Seale and Stacie Bacon. He attended La Grande High School until his junior year and graduated from Klamath Union High School in 2020. He never missed a day of school and earned the Eagle Scout Award at 17 years old.
Conner was employed with Summit Construction. He enjoyed skateboarding, bike riding, swimming, hanging out with friends, listening to music, playing video games, elk hunting, being outdoors and trying new things. He loved the Lord. While he was at La Grande High School, he was on the cross-country team.
Surviving relatives include his father, Joseph Seale of Union; mother, Stacie Torvend of Wrangell, Alaska; sisters and brothers-in-law, Stephanie and Noah Stone of Union, Nicole and Mannie Barnes of Kent, Washington, and Jade Seale of Rapid City, South Dakota; brother, Jimmy Flores of Los Angeles, California; and aunts and uncles, Robin and Laurie Seale, Cindy and Mike Vanhandel, Loni Presley and Vennesa Hansen.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jeannie and Syd Martin, Patricia Ann Wright and Robert Everett Seale; aunt, Kimberly Presley; and great-grandparents, LaVelle and Vern Bacon.
