Connie Kay Driskell, 77, of La Grande, died Nov. 29, 2021, at her home. Per her request, there will not be a service. The family will host a BBQ later in the summer of 2022.
Connie was born Feb. 14, 1944, in Midland, Michigan, to Ora Mitchell and Mildred (Flansburg) Mitchell. She resided in Michigan and in Tillamook, Oceanside, Portland and La Grande. She graduated from Tillamook High School in 1962 and married James Driskell in 1992.
Connie owned Connie’s Cafe from 1968-1970 and later worked at White Stage, Winter Product and Grand Ronde Knitt. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, fishing, camping, crafts, puzzles and games. She loved animals, traveling and going to Wildhorse. Her favorite moments were spent playing with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, James Driskell of La Grande; son, Billy Driskell of La Grande; daughters and sons-in-law, Liz and Frank Kee of La Grande and Becky and Rob Williamson of La Grande; stepsons, Randy Driskell of Moscow, Idaho, and James Driskell and wife, Betty, of Crane; eight grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ora and Mildred Mitchell; brother, Albert Mitchell; and stepson, Craig Driskell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Association, 3212 Hwy 30, La Grande 97850, or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org/donate.
