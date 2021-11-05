Connie Marie Carter, 49, of Elgin, died Nov. 1, 2021, at her residence. A celebration of her life will be held Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Elgin High School gym. Casual dress is preferred by the family.
Connie was born Nov. 2, 1971, in La Grande, to George Smith and Sharon (Case) Smith. She was raised in Elgin. After graduating from Elgin High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Eastern Oregon University and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Oregon Health and Science University, where she earned honors. She also earned a master’s degree in nursing, PMH NP, from Gonzaga University. She married Glen Carter on May 31, 2003.
Connie worked with Dr. Stacy Clarke as an X-ray tech, for the OSU Extension Office at CHD as a nurse, for Dr. Rice as a nurse practitioner and for Hope Mental Health. She was a member of the American Nurses Association, American Psychiatric Nurses Association and Compassion International.
Connie loved to paint rocks, make vinyl signs, do crafts, hiking, camping with her family and attending church and church activities. She loved to visit the Oregon Coast and travel. She loved basketball and loved to watch her children in any sport activity, including baseball and football.
Survivors include her husband, Glen; children, Luke Smith of Spokane, Washington, Andrew Carter or Elgin, and Eli Carter of Elgin; six grandchildren; and six nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Sharon Smith, and sister, Sharma Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Agape Christian Fellowship, P.O. Box 382, Elgin 97827.
