Coral Marie Ward, 85, of La Grande, died Nov. 9, 2021, at Grande Ronde Retirement Residence. A memorial service will be held Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. at the La Grande First Presbyterian Church. Masks will be required. The service will also be streamed live to www.facebook.com/groups/FPCLaGrande.
Coral was born July 5, 1936, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The family moved to Richland, Washington, in 1944 when her father accepted a job with the Hanford Project. She graduated from Richland High School in 1954, attended one year at Pacific Lutheran University, then married her grade school sweetheart, Robert “Bob” Ward in 1956.
Coral was a full-time mother to four daughters until returning to the workforce in 1976. She was a secretary at what is now Eastern Oregon University in the office of Residence Life, retiring in 1997.
Coral attended the La Grande Presbyterian Church, was a member and officer in TOPS, and enjoyed the company and conversation of local book clubs. The Grande Ronde Valley was her home for 52 years.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Denis Whittet of Gladstone, Julie and Mike McKerrow of Eugene, Cherrie Ward and Mark Barber of La Grande, and Karen and Brian Tannehill of North Powder; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 1988.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friday Backpack Program, P.O. Box 537, La Grande 97850, or to the First Presbyterian Church, 1308 Washington Ave., La Grande 97850.
