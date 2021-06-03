1999-2021 • La Grande
Courtney Michelle Hendrickson, 22, of La Grande, died May 22, 2021. A celebration of her life will begin at 2 p.m. June 5 at the Columbia View Community Church in Irrigon.
Courtney was born Jan. 27, 1999, in Centralia, Washington, to Michael and Fern (Rankin) Hendrickson. She attended schools in North Powder, Irrigon and La Grande. She later earned her GED.
Courtney loved music, art and singing. She enjoyed outdoor activities such as fishing and camping.
Surviving relatives include her son, Noah Long of California; parents, Michael and Fern Hendrickson of La Grande; brother, Thomas Hendrickson of La Grande; grandparents, Bill and Sharon Hendrickson and Bill and Linda Rankin; and aunts and uncles, Jeff and Melissa Cambell and Ted and LeAnna Rankin.
She was preceded in death by four great-grandparents.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
